IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 44.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.87% to Rs 201.66 croreNet profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 44.15% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.87% to Rs 201.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 319.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales201.66319.45 -37 OPM %71.9078.35 -PBDT104.29211.42 -51 PBT23.8843.50 -45 NP23.9142.81 -44
