IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 44.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 44.15% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.87% to Rs 201.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 319.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.201.66319.4571.9078.35104.29211.4223.8843.5023.9142.81

