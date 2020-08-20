JUST IN
BITS reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 47.37% to Rs 0.10 crore

BITS reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.19 -47 OPM %30.0010.53 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.020 0 NP00 0

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 14:10 IST

