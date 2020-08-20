Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 31.29 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 90.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 31.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.70% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 136.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

31.2927.53136.15124.1210.0411.9111.0111.162.262.3912.3812.280.410.445.725.920.171.704.216.35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)