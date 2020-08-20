JUST IN
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 31.29 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 90.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 31.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.70% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 136.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.2927.53 14 136.15124.12 10 OPM %10.0411.91 -11.0111.16 - PBDT2.262.39 -5 12.3812.28 1 PBT0.410.44 -7 5.725.92 -3 NP0.171.70 -90 4.216.35 -34

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 14:10 IST

