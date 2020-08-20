J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 45.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.32% to Rs 877.78 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects declined 45.81% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.32% to Rs 877.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 967.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.68% to Rs 183.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 2970.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2787.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

877.78967.992970.542787.0910.4713.8514.4415.6575.30112.91359.52370.5240.3187.50233.27268.3031.0657.32183.58177.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)