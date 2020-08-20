J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 45.81% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 9.32% to Rs 877.78 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects declined 45.81% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.32% to Rs 877.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 967.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.68% to Rs 183.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 2970.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2787.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales877.78967.99 -9 2970.542787.09 7 OPM %10.4713.85 -14.4415.65 - PBDT75.30112.91 -33 359.52370.52 -3 PBT40.3187.50 -54 233.27268.30 -13 NP31.0657.32 -46 183.58177.07 4

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 14:10 IST

