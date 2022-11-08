JUST IN
Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 64.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 1012.78 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 64.49% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 1012.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 771.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1012.78771.98 31 OPM %14.3814.25 -PBDT130.2589.55 45 PBT92.9254.27 71 NP67.5441.06 64

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 18:01 IST

