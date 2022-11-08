J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 64.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shradha Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter
GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2022 quarter
J Kumar Infra JV wins LoA from BMC
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 28.84% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 1012.78 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 64.49% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 1012.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 771.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1012.78771.98 31 OPM %14.3814.25 -PBDT130.2589.55 45 PBT92.9254.27 71 NP67.5441.06 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU