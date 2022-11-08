Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 235.49 croreNet loss of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 235.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales235.49245.64 -4 OPM %4.5910.48 -PBDT5.8822.61 -74 PBT-1.4716.42 PL NP-1.0215.31 PL
