JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 159.58 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 70.15% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 159.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.58125.06 28 OPM %11.488.52 -PBDT17.239.64 79 PBT17.039.40 81 NP11.066.50 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU