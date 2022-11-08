Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 159.58 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 70.15% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 159.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.159.58125.0611.488.5217.239.6417.039.4011.066.50

