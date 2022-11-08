Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 159.58 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods rose 70.15% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 159.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.58125.06 28 OPM %11.488.52 -PBDT17.239.64 79 PBT17.039.40 81 NP11.066.50 70
