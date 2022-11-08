Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Margo Finance rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.31 13 OPM %68.5770.97 -PBDT0.240.22 9 PBT0.240.22 9 NP0.220.16 38
