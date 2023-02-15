J R Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.26% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of J R Foods reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.26% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.350.3948.57-200.000.17-3.150.02-3.320.02-3.32

