Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.04% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.187.3089.0074.790.240.400.160.260.120.26

