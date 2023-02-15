JUST IN
Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.04% to Rs 5.18 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.04% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.187.30 -29 OPM %89.0074.79 -PBDT0.240.40 -40 PBT0.160.26 -38 NP0.120.26 -54

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

