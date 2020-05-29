JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Symphony consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jagran Prakashan standalone net profit declines 48.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 384.45 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 48.07% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 384.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 486.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 262.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 1772.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1939.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales384.45486.03 -21 1772.251939.88 -9 OPM %16.5721.14 -21.1520.99 - PBDT60.44104.20 -42 371.97412.64 -10 PBT38.8584.54 -54 288.29337.87 -15 NP28.0153.94 -48 262.28219.91 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU