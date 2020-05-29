Jagran Prakashan standalone net profit declines 48.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 384.45 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 48.07% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 384.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 486.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 262.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 1772.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1939.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

384.45486.031772.251939.8816.5721.1421.1520.9960.44104.20371.97412.6438.8584.54288.29337.8728.0153.94262.28219.91

