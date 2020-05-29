JUST IN
Symphony standalone net profit rises 136.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 154.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 136.84% to Rs 45.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 154.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.16% to Rs 186.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 716.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 524.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales154.00138.00 12 716.00524.00 37 OPM %31.8229.71 -28.0725.76 - PBDT63.0051.00 24 248.00168.00 48 PBT61.0050.00 22 242.00164.00 48 NP45.0019.00 137 186.00101.00 84

