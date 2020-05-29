Symphony standalone net profit rises 136.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 154.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 136.84% to Rs 45.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 154.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.16% to Rs 186.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 716.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 524.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

154.00138.00716.00524.0031.8229.7128.0725.7663.0051.00248.00168.0061.0050.00242.00164.0045.0019.00186.00101.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)