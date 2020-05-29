Symphony consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 249.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 900.00% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 249.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.83% to Rs 182.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1103.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 844.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

249.00235.001103.00844.0017.2712.3419.2215.6461.0037.00255.00164.0055.0034.00234.00154.0040.004.00182.0092.00

