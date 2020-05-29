Symphony consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 249.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 900.00% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 249.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.83% to Rs 182.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1103.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 844.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales249.00235.00 6 1103.00844.00 31 OPM %17.2712.34 -19.2215.64 - PBDT61.0037.00 65 255.00164.00 55 PBT55.0034.00 62 234.00154.00 52 NP40.004.00 900 182.0092.00 98
