Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.63% to Rs 1387.62 crore

Net loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 156.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.63% to Rs 1387.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1891.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1387.621891.32 -27 OPM %1.8010.62 -PBDT-133.32114.96 PL PBT-225.7432.47 PL NP-156.8722.08 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:52 IST

