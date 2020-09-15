Power Mech Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.92% to Rs 248.64 croreNet loss of Power Mech Projects reported to Rs 33.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.92% to Rs 248.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 468.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales248.64468.44 -47 OPM %-7.2013.30 -PBDT-35.6150.47 PL PBT-44.2041.16 PL NP-33.0726.46 PL
