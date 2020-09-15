JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eastern Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Power Mech Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.92% to Rs 248.64 crore

Net loss of Power Mech Projects reported to Rs 33.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.92% to Rs 248.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 468.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales248.64468.44 -47 OPM %-7.2013.30 -PBDT-35.6150.47 PL PBT-44.2041.16 PL NP-33.0726.46 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU