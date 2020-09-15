Shelter Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Shelter Infra Projects rose 150.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.760.66 15 OPM %77.6346.97 -PBDT0.650.25 160 PBT0.620.21 195 NP0.500.20 150
