Shelter Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Shelter Infra Projects rose 150.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

