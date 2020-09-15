Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.79% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Country Condo's declined 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.79% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.493.80 -61 OPM %9.407.37 -PBDT0.150.28 -46 PBT0.060.19 -68 NP0.040.14 -71
