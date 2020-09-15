Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.79% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.79% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.493.809.407.370.150.280.060.190.040.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)