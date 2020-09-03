Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Jainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.010.040-75.0000.010000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)