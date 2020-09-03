Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Maha farm loan waiver:18.89 lakh farmers received Rs 11,966 cr
FinMin releases Rs 17,287 cr to states
Need for speedy land acquisition for irrigation projects felt
Nabard employees commit Rs 9.85 crore towards PM-CARES Fund
-
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 croreJainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %0-75.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU