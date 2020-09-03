JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Jainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %0-75.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU