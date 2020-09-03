JUST IN
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 128.55 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 56.23% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 128.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 196.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.55196.43 -35 OPM %28.9141.94 -PBDT39.3381.91 -52 PBT34.1678.79 -57 NP23.3153.25 -56

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:04 IST

