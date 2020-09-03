Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 128.55 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 56.23% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 128.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 196.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.128.55196.4328.9141.9439.3381.9134.1678.7923.3153.25

