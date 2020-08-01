Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of Odyssey Corporation reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.69% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.081.20 -93 0.5416.30 -97 OPM %-362.50-41.67 --231.48-119.02 - PBDT1.131.31 -14 2.81-12.45 LP PBT1.101.28 -14 2.68-12.58 LP NP-0.430.57 PL 0.25-5.61 LP
