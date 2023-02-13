Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 15.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 95.22 croreNet profit of Celebrity Fashions declined 15.82% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 95.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales95.2296.98 -2 OPM %7.895.72 -PBDT4.904.89 0 PBT2.502.97 -16 NP2.502.97 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU