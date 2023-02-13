Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 15.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 95.22 crore

Net profit of Celebrity Fashions declined 15.82% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 95.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.95.2296.987.895.724.904.892.502.972.502.97

