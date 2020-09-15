Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 29.49% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 48.95% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 29.49% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.95% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.731.43 -49 OPM %24.6651.75 -PBDT0.781.03 -24 PBT0.730.98 -26 NP0.550.78 -29

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:21 IST

