Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 29.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 29.49% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.95% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.731.4324.6651.750.781.030.730.980.550.78

