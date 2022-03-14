Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.25, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.68% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% gain in NIFTY and a 16.09% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.25, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has dropped around 6.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2656.95, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

