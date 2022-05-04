Japan Market closed for Greenery Day holiday

Japan share market closed on Wednesday, 04 May 2022, for Greenery Day national holiday.

Asian stock market were mixed on Wednesday, 04 May 2022, , as investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves ahead of Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due out later in the day.

The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to raise interest rate by 50 basis points.

The FOMC's statement following Wednesday's meeting is due for release at 2:00 pm ET, with Powell's press conference scheduled for 2:30 pm ET. The accompanying statement is eyed for clues about how aggressively the central bank plans to tighten monetary policy.

