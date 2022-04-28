Australia Market rebounds 1.32%

Australian share market finished session higher on Thursday, 28 April 2022, recouping almost double of yesterday's losses, thanks to strength in financials, energy, and materials stocks.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 95.72 points, or 1.32%, to 7,356.89.

The broader All Ordinaries index added 95.37 points, or 1.26%, to 7,642.37.

Shares of financials were up, with top four lenders leading rally, on expectation of the first interest rate hike in 12 years.

Materials stocks gained, with BHP Group up more than 3% and OZ Minerals gaining 4.5%, while Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources rose more than 2% each. Fortescue Metals added more than 3% after it raised its full-year iron ore shipments forecast.

Energy sticks were up, with Woodside Petroleum gaining almost 2%, Santos up more than 1% and Beach energy advancing almost 1%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7142, off levels above $0.72 seen earlier in the week.

