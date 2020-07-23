JUST IN
Japan Market closed for national holiday

Capital Market 

Japan share market closed on Thursday, 23 July 2020, for a public holiday.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday, 23 July 2020, amid concern over renewed Sino-U. S. tensions and timing of potential coronavirus vaccines heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost from Wall Street overnight on stimulus hopes.

In the latest deterioration in Sino-U.

S. ties, the United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, saying it was to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information. China strongly condemned the move, and as per reports Beijing was considering shutting the U. S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

