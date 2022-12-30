Japan Market end mixed

Japan share market finished session with mixed note on last trading day of 2022, Friday, 30 December 2022, after erasing early gains, amid worries that central banks efforts to tame inflation could lead to an economic slowdown in 2023, while the uncertainty over how swiftly China's economy will recover in the wake of removal of COVID controls have kept markets subdued.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 0.83 point, or 0.00%, to finish at 26,094.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.56 points, or 0.19%, to 1,891.71.

For the year, the NIKKEI 225 Index was down 2697.21 points or 9.4%. Japanese market will reopen on Wednesday after new year holidays.

CURRENCY NEWS: The yen appreciated against the dollar in Asian trade on Friday. The yen stood at 131.86 against US dollar 0.88% appreciated from yesterday's close of 133.01, after trading in the range between 131.55-133.10.

