Japan Market end mixed

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged up 0.83 point, or 0.00%, to finish at 26,094.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.56 points, or 0.19%, to 1,891.71.
For the year, the NIKKEI 225 Index was down 2697.21 points or 9.4%. Japanese market will reopen on Wednesday after new year holidays.
CURRENCY NEWS: The yen appreciated against the dollar in Asian trade on Friday. The yen stood at 131.86 against US dollar 0.88% appreciated from yesterday's close of 133.01, after trading in the range between 131.55-133.10.
