JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Hong Kong: Market rebounds on China's reopening
Business Standard

Singapore Market ends flat

Capital Market 

The Singapore stock market finished session edged higher on Wednesday, 28 December 2022, on tracking weak Wall Street overnight cues and lingering worries over China's COVID-19 situation.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 0.59 point, or 0.02%, to 3,266.97 after trading between 3,256.24 and 3,270.33. Volume was 826.74 million shares worth S$521.04 million changed hands. There were 274 gainers and 215 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 3.8%, while the bottom performing stock was Jardine Cycle & Carriage, falling 1.1%.

The local banks were mostly lower.

United Overseas Bank added 0.1% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.16%. DBS was down 0.3%.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday. Japan Nikkei225 index declined 0.41%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index fell 0.3%, China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.26 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.56 percent, and South Korea's Kospi Index fell 2.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU