Singapore Market ends flat

The Singapore stock market finished session edged higher on Wednesday, 28 December 2022, on tracking weak Wall Street overnight cues and lingering worries over China's COVID-19 situation.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 0.59 point, or 0.02%, to 3,266.97 after trading between 3,256.24 and 3,270.33. Volume was 826.74 million shares worth S$521.04 million changed hands. There were 274 gainers and 215 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 3.8%, while the bottom performing stock was Jardine Cycle & Carriage, falling 1.1%.

The local banks were mostly lower.

United Overseas Bank added 0.1% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.16%. DBS was down 0.3%.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday. Japan Nikkei225 index declined 0.41%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index fell 0.3%, China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.26 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.56 percent, and South Korea's Kospi Index fell 2.2%.

