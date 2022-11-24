Japan Market gains on Fed slowdown hopes

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 267.35 points, or 0.95%, to 28,383.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 24.05 points, or 1.21%, to 2,018.80.
Investors risk sentiments perked up after Fed minutes from its November gathering showed policymakers were readying to curb the speed of their interest rate hikes, having lifted them a bumper 75 basis points at each of the past four meetings.
Shares of semiconductor-related companies advanced on tracking gains in US peers. Advantest, which makes testing kits for microchips, jumped 4.56% to 9,400 yen and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, rose 3.55% to 46,380 yen.
Shares of shipping firms were higher, with Mitsui O.
S. K. Lines jumping 4% to 3,250 yen while Kawasaki Kisen soared 4.17% to 2,646 yen.
Shares of sports and entertainment companies jumped in Tokyo after Japan's surprise win over Germany in a World Cup match. Cyberagent, whose streaming service provides free World Cup coverage, surged 6.9% to 1,294 yen
Sporting goods maker Mizuno Corp. climbed 6% while pub chain operator Hub Co. soared 11%. Brewery and Japan team sponsor Kirin Holdings Co. and national broadcasters including Fuji Media Holdings Inc. edged higher.
Drugmaker Shionogi edged up 0.26% to 7,190 yen after the company said Japan's health ministry had given emergency approval for its Covid-19 drug.
Toshiba declined 2% to 4,762 yen after a report said a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc was considering lowering its offer to buy the conglomerate.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar stood at 138.93 yen, compared with 139.52 yen seen Wednesday in New York.
