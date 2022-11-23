Singapore Market ends lower

The Singapore stock market finished session edge lower on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, amid concerns about economic fallout of stricter COVID-19 curbs in China, ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting scheduled to be released later in the day and the US market Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 3.57 points or 0.11% to 3,255.99 after trading between 3,249.48 and 3,285.48. Volume was 1.13 billion shares worth S$822.80 million changed hands.

There were 282 gainers and 240 decliners.

Jardine Matheson Holdings, was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.5% to US$48.52. At the bottom of the table was DFI Retail Group, which fell 3.2% to US$2.41.

The trio of local banks ended mixed. DBS lost 0.6% to S$35.36, OCBC dipped 0.1% to S$12.42, while UOB edged up 0.1% to S$30.15.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)