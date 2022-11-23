Singapore Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 3.57 points or 0.11% to 3,255.99 after trading between 3,249.48 and 3,285.48. Volume was 1.13 billion shares worth S$822.80 million changed hands.
There were 282 gainers and 240 decliners.
Jardine Matheson Holdings, was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.5% to US$48.52. At the bottom of the table was DFI Retail Group, which fell 3.2% to US$2.41.
The trio of local banks ended mixed. DBS lost 0.6% to S$35.36, OCBC dipped 0.1% to S$12.42, while UOB edged up 0.1% to S$30.15.
