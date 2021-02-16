Japan Nikkei extends gain ahead of vaccine rollout

Japan shares extended upward journey on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, sending the benchmark Nikkei stock index to a fresh 30-year high, as sentiment was robust due to hopes for a global recovery from the coronavirus crisis, weaker US dollar against greenback, and Japan's first vaccine rollout.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 383.60 points, or 1.28%, to 30,467.75, its highest closing level since 01 August 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange increased 11.14 points, or 0.57%, to 1,965.08.
Heavily weighted components of the Nikkei average jumped, with Fast Retailing rising 3.06% and SoftBank Group gaining 4.2%. Shipping issues such as Mitsui O. S.
K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen were upbeat as well. Other winners included semiconductor-related firms such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest. On the other hand, Dentsu shed 3.6% after the advertising company logged a greater-than-expected operating loss for the year ending in December.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 105.51 per dollar after weakening yesterday from levels below 105.2 against the greenback.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU