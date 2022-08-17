Japan: Nikkei closes 1.2% higher

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced by 353.86 points, or 1.23%, to 29,222.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 25.03 points, or 1.26%, to 2,006.99.
Total 32 of 33 TSE sub-indices closed higher, with Marine Transportation, Transportation Equipment, Insurance, Nonferrous Metals, Glass & Ceramics Products, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable gainers.
SoftBank Group was up 0.9% after a report said the US-based Elliott Management had sold nearly all its remaining SoftBank shares after previously investing up to $2.5 billion.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday exports grew 19.0% in July from a year earlier, posting 17 straight months of gains led by U. S.-bound shipments of cars and China-bound chip-related shipments.
Imports rose 47.2% in July year-on-year to a record 10.2 trillion yen ($76.06 billion), driven by costs of crude oil, coal and liquid natural gas. That's bringing the trade deficit to 1.4368 trillion yen in July.
Separate data showed Japan's new machinery orders, a key gauge of capital spending, rose 0.9% in June from the previous month, reversing the previous month's decline. In April-June, core machinery orders grew 8.1% from the previous quarter.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen depreciated against greenback on easing worries over inflation. The dollar fetched 134.48 yen, against 134.21 yen in New York and around 133 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.
