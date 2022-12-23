Japan Nikkei falls 1%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index fell by 261.56 points, or 1%, to 26,246.31. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 9.92 points, or 0.52%, to 1,898.25.
Total 28 of 33 sectors closed lower along with the Topix index.
Marine Transportation was worst performing sector, falling 1.9%, followed by Nonferrous Metals (down 1.7%), Real Estate (down 1.69%), Machinery (down 1.45%), and Precision Instruments (down 1.34%) sectors.
Semiconductor shares declined on tracking US peers losses after weaker-than-expected earnings from Micron Technology Inc., clouding the outlook for chip demand and its manufacturing equipment. Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 3.7% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 3.9%.
Utilities shares were higher after government allowed nuclear reactors to operate beyond their current limit of 60 years and replace aging facilities with new advanced ones in a major policy change. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings surged 6.2% and Kansai Electric Power soared 5.7%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Minutes of the BOJ's October policy meeting released today showed that some policymakers called for the need to continue checking how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect markets and households' mortgage rates.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen stood at 132.63 against US dollar in Asian trade on Friday, 0.22% depreciated from yesterday's close of 132.33, after trading in the range between 132.16-132.79.
