Australia Market falls on negative offshore lead

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell 44.80 points, or 0.63%, to 7,107.70. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 47.40 points, or 0.65%, to 7,287.80.
Total 10 of 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. information technology was the worst performing sector, falling 1.63%, followed by consumer discretionary (down 1.2%), energy (down 1.1%), and consumer staples (down 1%) sectors. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining 0.2%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were TPG TELECOM and CENTURIA CAPITAL, up 2.7% and 2.3% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were G. U.
D. HOLDINGS and SAYONA MINING, down 5.6% and 5% respectively.
Information technology stocks declined on tracking fall of US peers. Accounting software maker Xero was down 1.9% and logistics software outfit WiseTech Global slipped 1.8%.
Material stocks traded down as uncertainty around demand, with Lake Resources down 4.9% and Pilbara Minerals slipping 1.8%. Gold miners continued to decline, with Evolution falling 1.3% and Newcrest sliding 1.5%.
Shares of coal miners slumped, with Yancoal down 3.1%, Woodside sliding 1.3% and Santos down 1.5%.
Utilities stocks closed in positive territory. Infratil closed up 2.4%, while Mercury NZ climbed 2.5% and Meridian jumped 3.1%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was stood at 0.6694 against greenback on Friday, up by 0.45% from yesterday's close of 0.666, after trading in the range of 0.6661-0.6699.
