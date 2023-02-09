Japan Stocks end mixed

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 22.11 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 27,584.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.03 points, or 0.05%, to 1,985.
Total 21 of 33 TSE sectors advanced, with Textiles & Apparels, Glass & Ceramics Products, Nonferrous Metals, Iron & Steel, Oil & Coal Products, and Wholesale Trade issues being notable gainers.
Electric Power & Gas, Rubber Products, and Land Transportation issues were notable losers.
Chip-related stocks declined, with Tokyo Electron slumping 2.1%, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest slid 1.2%.
Toyota Motor edged up 0.2% after posting a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit to 956.7 billion yen as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the Japanese automaker overcome a jolt from soaring raw-materials costs. Toyota expects to earn 2.36 trillion yen ($18 billion) in profit for the full fiscal year, unchanged from its earlier forecast.
CURRENCY NEWS: Yen appreciated to lower 131 level against the dollar. The dollar stood at 131.28 yen in late Tokyo trading Thursday, down 0.07% from 131.37 on Wednesday.
