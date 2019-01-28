Japan Stocks fall on profit booking; eyes on US-China trade talks and Fed meeting

Headline equities of the share market fell into negative territory on Monday, 28 January 2019, as market players secure profits from recent gains due to comparatively firm yen against the U. S. dollar dented and on caution before corporate results by major companies. Market losses were however, capped as investors were heartened by news would temporarily end the longest shutdown in history. confirmed he and lawmakers had agreed to a three-week stop-gap spending plan to reopen the government. Most of sub indices fell into red terrain, with shares in & Gas, Insurance, Marine Transportation, Construction, & Communication, and & issues being notable losers.

In late afternoon trade, the 225-issue Nikkei index fell 79.66 points, or 0.4%, at 20,693.90. The broader index of all First Section issues on the dropped 5.48 points, or 0.35%, to 1,560.62.

Facing mounting pressure, U. S. agreed on Friday to temporarily end a 35-day-old partial shutdown without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from for a border wall.

Globally, all eyes will be on the monthly two-day meeting on monetary starting Tuesday and US- trade talks in mid-week and the release of a backlog of economic data held up by the 35-day government shutdown. While the Fed meeting is expected to end with no change to US interest rate policy, market experts will be scanning the commentary for cues about the state of the and the prospect of an end to the current tightening cycle.

CURRENCY NEWS: was little changed against greenback and other major currencies on Monday. The dollar was slightly lower at 109.48 yen following mild losses at the end of last week.

