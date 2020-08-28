Jash Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.14% to Rs 32.41 croreNet Loss of Jash Engineering reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.14% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.4157.00 -43 OPM %-4.946.67 -PBDT-2.892.62 PL PBT-4.930.74 PL NP-4.70-0.05 -9300
