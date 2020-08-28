JUST IN
SJVN consolidated net profit declines 28.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 673.72 crore

Net profit of SJVN declined 28.19% to Rs 302.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 421.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 673.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 712.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales673.72712.49 -5 OPM %75.5579.06 -PBDT534.51643.86 -17 PBT439.55551.62 -20 NP302.72421.56 -28

