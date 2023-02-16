Sinnar Bidi Udyog consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.74% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of Sinnar Bidi Udyog declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.711.361.173.680.020.050.010.040.020.03

