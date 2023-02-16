JUST IN
F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sinnar Bidi Udyog consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.74% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of Sinnar Bidi Udyog declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.711.36 26 OPM %1.173.68 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.020.03 -33

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:32 IST

