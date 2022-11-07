JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indian Overseas Bank standalone net profit rises 33.19% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.74% to Rs 1029.24 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 43.00% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 1029.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 752.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1029.24752.72 37 OPM %9.7210.39 -PBDT81.4163.98 27 PBT50.2242.13 19 NP36.1825.30 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU