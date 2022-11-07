JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.74% to Rs 1029.24 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 43.00% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 1029.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 752.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1029.24752.729.7210.3981.4163.9850.2242.1336.1825.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)