JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.74% to Rs 1029.24 croreNet profit of JBM Auto rose 43.00% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 1029.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 752.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1029.24752.72 37 OPM %9.7210.39 -PBDT81.4163.98 27 PBT50.2242.13 19 NP36.1825.30 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU