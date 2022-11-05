Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 44.33% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders declined 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.540.97 -44 OPM %22.2227.84 -PBDT0.120.27 -56 PBT0.120.27 -56 NP0.120.27 -56
