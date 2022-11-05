Earum Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 99.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.56% to Rs 7.11 croreNet profit of Earum Pharmaceuticals declined 99.26% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.118.42 -16 OPM %0.8438.72 -PBDT0.065.45 -99 PBT0.045.40 -99 NP0.045.40 -99
