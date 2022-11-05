Earum Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 99.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.56% to Rs 7.11 crore

Net profit of Earum Pharmaceuticals declined 99.26% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.118.420.8438.720.065.450.045.400.045.40

