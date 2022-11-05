Incap standalone net profit declines 25.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 5.58 croreNet profit of Incap declined 25.64% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.584.98 12 OPM %7.3510.64 -PBDT0.390.50 -22 PBT0.290.39 -26 NP0.290.39 -26
