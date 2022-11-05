Incap standalone net profit declines 25.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of Incap declined 25.64% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.584.987.3510.640.390.500.290.390.290.39

