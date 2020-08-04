JUST IN
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 1583.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 17.43 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 1583.33% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.4320.84 -16 OPM %3.56-2.98 -PBDT1.490.55 171 PBT1.000.02 4900 NP1.010.06 1583

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:15 IST

