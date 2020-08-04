Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 1583.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 17.43 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 1583.33% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.4320.843.56-2.981.490.551.000.021.010.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)