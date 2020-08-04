Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.70% to Rs 219.98 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 34.82% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales219.98342.11 -36 OPM %10.128.90 -PBDT22.2629.79 -25 PBT16.5924.47 -32 NP12.4119.04 -35
