Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 34.82% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.219.98342.1110.128.9022.2629.7916.5924.4712.4119.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)