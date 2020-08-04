Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 294.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.93% to Rs 18.14 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 294.12% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 70.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 78.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.1419.49 -7 78.7691.22 -14 OPM %9.0411.13 -20.1613.63 - PBDT5.553.32 67 20.0512.57 60 PBT4.610.66 598 8.591.14 654 NP4.691.19 294 9.92-70.16 LP
