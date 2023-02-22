Jindal Cotex consolidated net profit declines 94.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Jindal Cotex declined 94.19% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales03.76 -100 OPM %0-11.70 -PBDT-0.15-0.40 63 PBT-0.15-1.89 92 NP0.7312.56 -94
