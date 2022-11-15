JUST IN
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 90.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 90.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 1414.40 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 90.89% to Rs 485.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 1414.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1456.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1414.401456.43 -3 OPM %3.0521.91 -PBDT241.70406.11 -40 PBT197.94367.65 -46 NP485.46254.31 91

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:48 IST

