Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 90.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 1414.40 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 90.89% to Rs 485.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 1414.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1456.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1414.401456.43 -3 OPM %3.0521.91 -PBDT241.70406.11 -40 PBT197.94367.65 -46 NP485.46254.31 91
