Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 90.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 1414.40 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 90.89% to Rs 485.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 1414.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1456.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1414.401456.433.0521.91241.70406.11197.94367.65485.46254.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)