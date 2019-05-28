Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.55, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 52.17% in last one year as compared to a 11.84% slide in NIFTY and a 17.29% slide in the Nifty Metal.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.55, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11892.65. The Sensex is at 39560.75, down 0.31%. Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has slipped around 0.63% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2965.7, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.31 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
