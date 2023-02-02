Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third consecutive session

-
Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 265.35, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.06% jump in NIFTY and a 4.44% jump in the Nifty Media index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 265.35, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 17548.9. The Sensex is at 59690.57, down 0.03%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 6.69% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6177.05, down 2.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.
